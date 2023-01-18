Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 18, 2023.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.
Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet. Read more.
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines is launching four more baking mixes, with noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly’s global licensing partner IMG. Read more.