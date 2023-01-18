Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 18, 2023

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 18, 2023.

12023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

2Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin

Berry Farms
photo from Berry Farms Facebook

Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.

3Opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill is Delayed

texas roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet. Read more.

4Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.

5Dolly Parton Adds Cornbread and Biscuits to Baking Lineup

photo courtesy of Duncan Hines

Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines is launching four more baking mixes, with noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly’s global licensing partner IMG. Read more.

