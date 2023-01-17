Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 17, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 17, 2023.

12023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

2Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home

photo credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. Read more.

3Opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill is Delayed

texas roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet. Read more.

4CHILD ALERT: Child Alone in the Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd Area

If anyone sees a child who appears to be alone in the area of Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd … call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department immediately. Read more.

5Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With These 4 Nashville Events

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday, January 19th. In honor of the Queen of Country, here are some Nashville celebrations. Read more.

