Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 17, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
photo credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com
The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. Read more.
Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet. Read more.
If anyone sees a child who appears to be alone in the area of Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd … call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department immediately. Read more.
Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday, January 19th. In honor of the Queen of Country, here are some Nashville celebrations. Read more.