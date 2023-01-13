Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 13, 2023.
The restaurant was located at 1609 Columbia Avenue and is now permanently out of business. A sign was placed on the door announcing the closure stating to visit the other location in Franklin at 1315 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Have you tried the S’mores bread pudding at Americana Taphouse in downtown Franklin? We’ve put it on our list of things to do this weekend. Read more.
Susan Gregory has been a real estate professional for 27 years. But more importantly, she’s a native Nashvillian who knows and understands the real estate landscape and the current market conditions in a way many realtors do not. Read more.
Opry Mills is excited to announce the launch of a new credit card program in partnership with Cardless – Simon American Express Credit Card from Cardless. Read more.