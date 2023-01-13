Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 13, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 13, 2023.

1Hardee’s in Franklin Closes

Hardee's
photo by Donna Vissman

The restaurant was located at 1609 Columbia Avenue and is now permanently out of business. A sign was placed on the door announcing the closure stating to visit the other location in Franklin at 1315 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

School House Rocks

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: January 13, 2023

Americana Taphouse
photo by Amy Whidby

Have you tried the S’mores bread pudding at Americana Taphouse in downtown Franklin? We’ve put it on our list of things to do this weekend. Read more.

4Susan Gregory: A Pillar of the Community and Leading Nashville Real Estate Agent

Susan Gregory Parks Realty

 

Susan Gregory has been a real estate professional for 27 years. But more importantly, she’s a native Nashvillian who knows and understands the real estate landscape and the current market conditions in a way many realtors do not. Read more.

5Opry Mills and Cardless Announce AMEX Partnership

Opry Mills is excited to announce the launch of a new credit card program in partnership with Cardless – Simon American Express Credit Card from Cardless. Read more.

