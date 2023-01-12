Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 12, 2023.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 19-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. Read more.
If you’re looking for a quick winter staycation or looking ahead at spring or summer getaway ideas, these close-to-home AirbNbs make for the perfect place to gather with family or friends. Read more.
In case you missed it, In-N-Out Burger announced it would open a headquarters in Williamson County with restaurants to follow. Read more.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.