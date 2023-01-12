Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 12, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 12, 2023.

1Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for December 19, 2022

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 19-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

2Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. Read more.

33 Quaint AirbNbs Near Franklin

Natchez Trace Cottage
Photo from AirbNb

If you’re looking for a quick winter staycation or looking ahead at spring or summer getaway ideas, these close-to-home AirbNbs make for the perfect place to gather with family or friends. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: January 12, 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

In case you missed it, In-N-Out Burger announced it would open a headquarters in Williamson County with restaurants to follow. Read more.

5In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.

