Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 11, 2023.
If you’re looking for a quick winter staycation or looking ahead at spring or summer getaway ideas, these close-to-home AirbNbs make for the perfect place to gather with family or friends. Read more.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.
The four day festival, Bonnaroo, held in Manchester Tennessee on June 15th – 18th has released its lineup for 2023. For those planning June events, CMA Fest will be held on June 8th -11th this year, one weekend ahead of Bonnaroo. Read more.
The Brentwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Taramore subdivision off Split Log Road on Friday, January 6th, just before 9:00 pm. Read more.
January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Read more.