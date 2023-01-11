Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 11, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 11, 2023.

13 Quaint AirbNbs Near Franklin

Boho Farm House
Photo from AirbNb

If you’re looking for a quick winter staycation or looking ahead at spring or summer getaway ideas, these close-to-home AirbNbs make for the perfect place to gather with family or friends. Read more.

2In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.

3Bonnaroo Announces Lineup for 2023 Festival

The four day festival, Bonnaroo, held in Manchester Tennessee on June 15th – 18th has released its lineup for 2023. For those planning June events, CMA Fest will be held on June 8th -11th this year, one weekend ahead of Bonnaroo. Read more.

4Brentwood Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Taramore Subdivision

brentwood police news

The Brentwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Taramore subdivision off Split Log Road on Friday, January 6th, just before 9:00 pm. Read more.

5Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

Photo provided by National Days

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWEATHER ALERT 1/11-12,2022
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here