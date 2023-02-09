Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 9, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 9, 2023.

1Ramen Noodle Shop to Open at The Factory at Franklin

Otaku Ramen
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen

Otaku Ramen just announced they are expanding with new locations, including a location in The Factory at Franklin. Read more.

2Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 17, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-20, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Garden Talk Series Returns to Williamson County Public Library

flowers
Stock Photo

The award-winning Williamson County Master Gardeners’ Garden Talk series returns to the Williamson County Public Library in February. Read more.

4Suspect Steals Purse From Spring Hill Grocery Store

Suspect Steals Purse From Spring Hill Grocery Store
Photos from Spring Hill Police

The SHPD requests the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the above photographs. Read more.

5Bricks Cafe in Franklin has Closed

Bricks Cafe
photo by Donna Vissman

Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here