Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 9, 2023.
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen
Otaku Ramen just announced they are expanding with new locations, including a location in The Factory at Franklin. Read more.
2Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 17, 2023
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-20, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Stock Photo
The award-winning Williamson County Master Gardeners’ Garden Talk series returns to the Williamson County Public Library in February. Read more.
Photos from Spring Hill Police
The SHPD requests the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the above photographs. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed. Read more.