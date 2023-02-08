Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 8, 2023.
Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed. Although there is no signage stating the restaurant is no longer operating; inside, the tables have been removed. Read more.
A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. Read more.
AMC Theatres® announced Sightline at AMC – a ticket pricing initiative based on seat location within each auditorium, which provides AMC moviegoers with multiple options to meet their viewing preferences. Read more.
Studio Tenn, Franklin’s professional theater company, announced today that its new, permanent performance home will be in The Factory at Franklin and named the Turner Theater, formerly Jamison Hall. Read more.
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. Read more.