Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 8, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 8, 2023.

1Bricks Cafe in Franklin has Closed

Bricks Cafe
photo by Donna Vissman

Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed. Although there is no signage stating the restaurant is no longer operating; inside, the tables have been removed. Read more.

2Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation

Photos from TBI
Photos from TBI

A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. Read more.

3AMC Will Offer Pricing Based on What Seat You Choose in the Theater

Stock Photo/Befunky

AMC Theatres® announced Sightline at AMC – a ticket pricing initiative based on seat location within each auditorium, which provides AMC moviegoers with multiple options to meet their viewing preferences. Read more.

4Studio Tenn Announces New Home Theater in Franklin

Studio Tenn
photo by Donna Vissman

Studio Tenn, Franklin’s professional theater company, announced today that its new, permanent performance home will be in The Factory at Franklin and named the Turner Theater, formerly Jamison Hall. Read more.

5This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

credit-Canva

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here