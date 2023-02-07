Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 7, 2023.
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.
The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. Read more.
Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed.
Although there is no signage stating the restaurant is no longer operating; inside, the tables have been removed. Read more.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3. Read more.
A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Read more.
SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the persons of interest in the alleged restroom vandalism at Harvey Park (4001 Miles Johnson Parkway) on February 1, 2023. Read more.