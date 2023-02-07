Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 7, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 7, 2023.

1This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

credit-Canva

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. Read more.

2Bricks Cafe in Franklin has Closed

Bricks Cafe
photo by Donna Vissman

Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed.

Although there is no signage stating the restaurant is no longer operating; inside, the tables have been removed. Read more.

3The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from FirstBank

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3. Read more.

4Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65

A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Read more.

5Spring Hill Police Investigating Vandalism at Harvey Park

Spring Hill Police Investigating Vandalism at Harvey Park

SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the persons of interest in the alleged restroom vandalism at Harvey Park (4001 Miles Johnson Parkway) on February 1, 2023. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

