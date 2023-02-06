Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 6, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for January 17-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Here are six live shows this week. Read more.
We will see a return to Spring temps for a couple of days, and very windy. Rains return mid-week and then we cool back down a bit to more seasonable temps. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin has opened a pop-up bar called The Wandering Star. The pop-up bar is open until the end of February. Read more.
Williamson Health – a regional health system with more than 30 Williamson County locations, including its flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center – began service
from its newest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) location in Nolensville. Read more.