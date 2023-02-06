Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 6, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 6, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers January 17

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 17-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

26 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Read more.

3This Week’s Forecast 2-6-10,2023

We will see a return to Spring temps for a couple of days, and very windy. Rains return mid-week and then we cool back down a bit to more seasonable temps. Read more.

4The Factory at Franklin Opens Pop Up Bar

Wandering Star
photo courtesy of The Factory

The Factory at Franklin has opened a pop-up bar called The Wandering Star. The pop-up bar is open until the end of February. Read more. 

5Williamson Health Expands EMS Service In Nolensville

Photo courtesy of Williamson Health

Williamson Health – a regional health system with more than 30 Williamson County locations, including its flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center – began service
from its newest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) location in Nolensville. Read more.

