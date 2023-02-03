Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 3, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 3, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Chinese New Year
photo from Williamson County Library

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more. 

2Pancho’s in Spring Hill Announces Closure

Pancho’s announced it will close its Spring Hill restaurant at 120 Kedron Road. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: February 3, 2023

Pulled Pork Sandwich from Miller's Ale House
Pulled Pork Sandwich from Miller's Ale House

Miller’s Ale House has added new items to its menu; read more here. Read more.

4Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Photo Submitted

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. Read more.

57 State Parks Offering Valentine’s Day Meals

photo from Natchez Trace State Park

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

