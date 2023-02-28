Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 28, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 28, 2023.

1Pre-construction Delays Lead to Rescheduling of Spring Hill’s June Lake Interchange Completion

photo from City of Spring Hill/Facebook

Delays in the project schedule of the June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed back from this summer to the winter. Read more.

2Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour with a Stop in Franklin, TN

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

The Doobie Brothers are continuing their 50th anniversary tour with additional stops including one at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN. Read more.

3Texas Roadhouse Opens in Spring Hill

texas roadhouse

On social media, Texas Roadhouse shared, “Hello Spring Hill! We are putting the final touches on everything and will be officially open to welcome in the community on Monday, February 27 at 3pm. We can’t wait to see y’all then!” Read more.

4Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese Closes in Spring Hill

mama d's baked mac and cheese

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese opened its mac and cheese-focused restaurant in Spring Hill last year at 5075 Main Street and has now permanently closed per Google and confirmed by restaurant. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: February 28, 2023

Nashville SC
photo courtesy of Nashville SC

John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina Cash performed at Nashville Soccer Club’s Man In Black Match in Nashville’s Geodis Park to honor the life and legacy of his father Johnny Cash. Read more.

