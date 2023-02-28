Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 28, 2023.
Delays in the project schedule of the June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed back from this summer to the winter. Read more.
The Doobie Brothers are continuing their 50th anniversary tour with additional stops including one at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN. Read more.
On social media, Texas Roadhouse shared, “Hello Spring Hill! We are putting the final touches on everything and will be officially open to welcome in the community on Monday, February 27 at 3pm. We can’t wait to see y’all then!” Read more.
Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese opened its mac and cheese-focused restaurant in Spring Hill last year at 5075 Main Street and has now permanently closed per Google and confirmed by restaurant. Read more.
John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina Cash performed at Nashville Soccer Club’s Man In Black Match in Nashville’s Geodis Park to honor the life and legacy of his father Johnny Cash. Read more.