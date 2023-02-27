Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 27, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 27, 2023.

16 Irish Pubs In and Around Nashville to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick\’s Day at The Pub in Nashville 2022. Photo from The Pub website.

Nashville has a strong tie to Ireland. The city was in fact founded by two Irishman, John Donelson and James Robertson. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers February 6

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3How Affordable Is Buying a Home in Tennessee?

photo from Today\’s Homeowner

A new study by Today’s Homeowner, examined the state of housing across the country by looking at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and Freddie Mac to calculate the share of income spent on mortgage payments for every state. Read more.

46 Live Shows this Week – February 27, 2023

photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.

5Texas Roadhouse Opens in Spring Hill

texas roadhouse

The Spring Hill Chamber invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 27 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Read more.

