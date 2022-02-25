Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 25, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
mardi gras ball

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 25, 2022.

Kevonte Williams Age: 20 Columbia, Tennessee
Kevonte Williams
Age: 20
Columbia, Tennessee

1Alert Citizen Helps Land Burglar Behind Bars in Franklin

An auto burglar is behind bars, and Franklin Police are crediting an alert citizen. Read More.

2Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Jan. 31, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 31 through February 4, 2022. Read More

The English Rain
photo from The English Rain

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read More.

Mardi Gras
Stock Image

4Here’s Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Middle TN

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on March 2 this year. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced back to medieval Europe. Then in the 1730s in New Orleans, Mardi Gras celebrations began with a society ball followed by parades. Now, there are celebrations all over the country. Here are a few places to celebrate locally. Read More

 

coronavirus

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: February 24

Williamson Medical Center’s reports, as of February 24, WMC is caring for 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2 critically ill. Read More

Previous articleWilliamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: February 24
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here