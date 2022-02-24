Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 24, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Sticks and Stones Axe Co
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 24, 2022.

1Schools Dismiss Early February 24 Due to Flooding Concern

Due to flooding, local schools dismissed early on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Read More.

2Construction Begins on First Homes in Spring Hill’s June Lake Development

Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June LakeÆ, a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Read More

3Axe Throwing Venue Sticks & Stones Axe Company Opens in Franklin

The trend of axe throwing has finally made it to Williamson County. Read More.

4Coming to HBO Max in March 2022

This March stream an iconic slate of slam-dunk content, award-winning films and critically acclaimed titles debuting on HBO Max. Read More

5Home Development Exploding Around Bowie Park in Fairview

Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

