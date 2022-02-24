Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 24, 2022.
Due to flooding, local schools dismissed early on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Read More.
Rendering from Tudor Building Group
Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June LakeÆ, a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
The trend of axe throwing has finally made it to Williamson County. Read More.
This March stream an iconic slate of slam-dunk content, award-winning films and critically acclaimed titles debuting on HBO Max. Read More
Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More