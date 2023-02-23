Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 23, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 23, 2023.
The new hibachi grill restaurant in Franklin located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard is now open, according to its owners. Read more.
The PGA of America has announced that Joe Hallett, PGA, Director of Instruction at Vanderbilt Legends Golf Course in Franklin, Tennessee, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain. Read more.
Lanes on I-65 in Spring Hill are closed due to a wreck on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 30 through February 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.