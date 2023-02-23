Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 23, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 23, 2023.

1Tim McGraw to Perform at Franklin Theatre This Spring

credit- Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) will host its first-ever singer-songwriter night on April 10 at The Franklin Theatre. Read more.

2Takumi Hibachi Grill in Franklin Hosting Soft Opening

Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge
photo by Donna Vissman

The new hibachi grill restaurant in Franklin located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard is now open, according to its owners. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: February 23, 2023

Joe Hallett
photo courtesy of PGA Master Professional

The PGA of America has announced that Joe Hallett, PGA, Director of Instruction at Vanderbilt Legends Golf Course in Franklin, Tennessee, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain. Read more.

4Wreck on I-65 Leaves Lanes Closed in Spring Hill

Lanes on I-65 in Spring Hill are closed due to a wreck on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Read more.

5Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 30, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 30 through February 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

