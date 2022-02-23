Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 23, 2022.
Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More
Franklin Police need your help to identify a repeat, local liquor store shoplifter. Read More.
Photo by Steve Traylor of March 2021 Flooding Event
Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date map of closed or impacted roadways on its website. Read More
Rendering from Tudor Building Group
Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
Mediterranean restaurant, Pita Way, will open next to Dunkin at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Read More