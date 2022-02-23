Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 23, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Pita Way
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 23, 2022.

1Home Development Exploding Around Bowie Park in Fairview

Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More

franklin shoplifter drags shop worker

2Franklin Liquor Store Shoplifter Gets Away After Dragging Clerk with Car

Franklin Police need your help to identify a repeat, local liquor store shoplifter. Read More.

Photo by Steve Traylor of March 2021 Flooding Event

3Williamson County Emergency Management Provides Map of Closed or Impacted Roads

Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date map of closed or impacted roadways on its website. Read More

June Lake
Rendering from Tudor Building Group

4Construction Begins on First Homes in Spring Hill’s June Lake Development

Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More.

Pita Way
photo by Donna Vissman

5Mediterranean Eatery Pita Way to Open in Franklin

Mediterranean restaurant, Pita Way, will open next to Dunkin at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here