Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 22, 2023.
Tesla Motors will occupy 300 Shingle Way in Franklin, TN – a 57,447 sq ft. building owned by TriOut Advisory Group. Read more.
Sur La Table, the culinary store, located in the Hill Center, at 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood has closed. Read more.
A Smyrna High school student was injured after being hit by a car while attending a volleyball event in St. Louis on February 18, 2023, reports WSMV. Read more.
The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved the names Arrington Elementary School and Amanda H. North Elementary School for the new schools on Cox Road and Wilkes Lane, respectively. Read more.
Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.