Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 22, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 22, 2023.

1Tesla Motors to Open Flagship Store in Franklin by Mid 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

Tesla Motors will occupy 300 Shingle Way in Franklin, TN –  a 57,447 sq ft. building owned by TriOut Advisory Group. Read more.

2Culinary Store Sur La Table Closes in Brentwood

photo by Donna Vissman

Sur La Table, the culinary store, located in the Hill Center, at 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood has closed. Read more.

3Middle TN Teen Loses Legs after Being Hit by Car at Volleyball Tournament in St. Louis

A Smyrna High school student was injured after being hit by a car while attending a volleyball event in St. Louis on February 18, 2023, reports WSMV. Read more.

4Williamson County School Board Approves New Elementary School Names

Photo by WCS

The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved the names Arrington Elementary School and Amanda H. North Elementary School for the new schools on Cox Road and Wilkes Lane, respectively. Read more.

5New Franklin Development Proposed for Land Owned by TobyMac

The Middle Eight

Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.

