Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 21, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 21, 2023.

1Five-Car Crash Reported on Mack Hatcher Parkway

Franklin Police
photo @FranklinTNPD Twitter

A multi-car crash on Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Mack Hatcher Parkway at Hillsboro caused stacked traffic on February 21, 2023. Read more.

2TPAC Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Season 

photo courtesy of TPAC

Enchantment abounds in a magical 2023-24 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season, Presented in Partnership with Nissan and filled with the hottest titles direct from New York and on tour. Read more.

3Nashville Man Charged with High-Dollar Lamp Theft in Franklin

Jeffery Grady Booking Photo from Franklin PD
Jeffery Grady Booking Photo from Franklin PD

Here is an update on a case that the Franklin Police asked for your help with earlier this month. Read more.

4New Franklin Development Proposed for Land Owned by TobyMac

The Middle Eight

Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.

515 Tidbits About Mardi Gras That You Might Not Know

Photo provided by mardigrasneworleans.com

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 marks the last day before the beginning of Lent with the celebration of Mardi Gras. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here