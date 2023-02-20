Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 20, 2023.

1One of the Most Recognizable Homes in Brentwood Sold at Auction

photo from DeCaro Auctions Nashville

Sitting at 9600 Concord Road, the Brentwood home is well known to the community over the years and, over the weekend, the home went up for auction. Read more. 

2Williamson County Property Transfers January 30

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 30 through February 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Two Drivers Identified in Deadly Crash on Nolensville Pike

Stock Photo

Two drivers died after a crash on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville Nashville on February 19, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

4New Franklin Development Proposed for Land Owned by TobyMac

The Middle Eight

Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted last week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.

56 Live Shows this Week- February 20, 2023

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows this week to attend. Read more.

