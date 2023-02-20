Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 20, 2023.
Sitting at 9600 Concord Road, the Brentwood home is well known to the community over the years and, over the weekend, the home went up for auction. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for January 30 through February 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Two drivers died after a crash on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville Nashville on February 19, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted last week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.
Here are six live shows this week to attend. Read more.