Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 2, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 2, 2023.

1Pancho’s in Spring Hill Announces Closure

Pancho’s announced it will close its Spring Hill restaurant at 120 Kedron Road. Read more.

2Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 9, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Brentwood House Fire Results in One Fatality and One Critical Injury

brentwood fire rescue
Photo by brentwood fire rescue

Brentwood, TN (February 1, 2023)—Officials say an overnight house fire in the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision claimed one life and left another in critical condition. Read more.

4What are All-On-6 Dental Implants?

When getting dental implants, it’s important to consider all of your options. The teeth you get will be the teeth you’ll have for the rest of your life, so you want them to be the right choice for you. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: February 2, 2023

Carter House
photo by Jeff Goodspeed

Thanks to Jeff Goodspeed for submitting this photo from the grounds of the Carter House in Franklin. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleRoad and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here