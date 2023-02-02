Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 2, 2023.
Pancho’s announced it will close its Spring Hill restaurant at 120 Kedron Road. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
3Brentwood House Fire Results in One Fatality and One Critical Injury
Brentwood, TN (February 1, 2023)—Officials say an overnight house fire in the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision claimed one life and left another in critical condition. Read more.
Thanks to Jeff Goodspeed for submitting this photo from the grounds of the Carter House in Franklin. Read more.