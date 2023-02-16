Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 16, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 16, 2023.

12023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

2Franklin-based Health Company Experiences Cyber Attack; Exposes Info of 1M Patients

The personal information of millions of patients of the Franklin-based Community Health Systems hospitals was recently exposed due to a cyber attack, according to Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

3Red Bicycle Coffee to Open Nolensville Pike Location

Red Bicycle Coffee
Photo from restaurantnews.com

Red Bicycle Coffee, an independently owned and operated specialty coffee shop, has announced the opening of a new location. Read more.

4Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 23, 2023

stock photo

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 23-27, 2023. Read more.

5Nashville Stampede Returns to Bridgestone Arena

Photo by Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media

The reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Champion Nashville Stampede today announced that their annual homestand, PBR Stampede Days, will return to Bridgestone Arena August 18-20. Read more.

