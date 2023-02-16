Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 16, 2023.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
The personal information of millions of patients of the Franklin-based Community Health Systems hospitals was recently exposed due to a cyber attack, according to Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
Red Bicycle Coffee, an independently owned and operated specialty coffee shop, has announced the opening of a new location. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 23-27, 2023. Read more.
The reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Champion Nashville Stampede today announced that their annual homestand, PBR Stampede Days, will return to Bridgestone Arena August 18-20. Read more.