Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 15, 2023.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.
When the calendar flips to March, springtime blooms at Gaylord Opryland Resort with its annual Once Upon A Spring event, beginning on March 3 through May 14, 2023. Read more.
The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public. Read more.
Red Bicycle Coffee, an independently owned and operated specialty coffee shop, announces a new location along Nolensville Pike. Read more.