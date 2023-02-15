Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 15, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 15, 2023.

12023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

2Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin

Berry Farms
photo from Berry Farms Facebook

Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.

32023 Spring Events at Gaylord Opryland

photo courtesy of Gaylord Opryland

When the calendar flips to March, springtime blooms at Gaylord Opryland Resort with its annual Once Upon A Spring event, beginning on March 3 through May 14, 2023. Read more.

42023 Mr. & Miss Basketball Award Finalists Announced

Photo Courtesy of TSSAA

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public. Read more.

5Red Bicycle Coffee Coming to Nolensville in 2023

Red Bicycle Coffee
Photo from restaurantnews.com

Red Bicycle Coffee, an independently owned and operated specialty coffee shop, announces a new location along Nolensville Pike. Read more.

