Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 13, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
The Factory Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 13, 2023.

1Photos: The Factory at Franklin Renovations

The Factory Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin was purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse. Read more.

2Kenny Loggins to Bring Farewell Tour to Franklin

Kenny Loggins announced his final tour in January and now has added more dates to the tour to include Franklin, TN. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers January 23

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 23-27, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

4Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car in Franklin

franklin police car

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Franklin. It happened at 7:58, Monday morning. Read more.

56 Live Shows this Week – February 13, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Read more.

