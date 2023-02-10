Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 10, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 10, 2023.

1Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Alex. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. Read more.

2Here are Some Food Deals for the Big Game on Sunday

Stock Photo

Here are some food deals to use for the big game on Sunday. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Shiloh
photo from Brentwood Library

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

4Chartwell Hospitality & Southstar Break Ground on $500 Million Mixed-Use Franklin Project

Aureum
Rendering from Chartwell Hospitality/Southstar

Chartwell Hospitality, in a joint venture with co-developer Southstar, broke ground on their $500 million Aureum Project. Read more.

5Ramen Noodle Shop to Open at The Factory at Franklin

Otaku Ramen
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen

Otaku Ramen just announced they are expanding with new locations, including a location in The Factory at Franklin. Read more.

