Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 10, 2023.
HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Alex. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. Read more.
Stock Photo
Here are some food deals to use for the big game on Sunday. Read more.
photo from Brentwood Library
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Rendering from Chartwell Hospitality/Southstar
Chartwell Hospitality, in a joint venture with co-developer Southstar, broke ground on their $500 million Aureum Project. Read more.
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen
Otaku Ramen just announced they are expanding with new locations, including a location in The Factory at Franklin. Read more.