Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 1, 2023.
It is with extreme sorrow to report that Sean Heffernon, who was reported missing, died of suicide. Read more.
Officials say an overnight house fire in the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision claimed one life and left another in critical condition. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this February 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Read more.
Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. Read more.