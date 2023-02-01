Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 1, 2023.

1UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

It is with extreme sorrow to report that Sean Heffernon, who was reported missing, died of suicide. Read more.

2Brentwood House Fire Results in One Fatality and One Critical Injury

Officials say an overnight house fire in the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision claimed one life and left another in critical condition. Read more. 

3What’s New to Streaming in February 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this February 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

4Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Read more.

5Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. Read more.

