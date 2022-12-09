Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 9, 2022.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will welcome the community to the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas as it returns to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 15, 16, 19, 28, and 47, plus the gold Mega Ball 13. Read more.
If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. Read more.
The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade that was set to take place on Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm has been postponed. Read more.