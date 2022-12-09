Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 9, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 9, 2022.

15 Things to Know About Dickens of a Christmas 2022

Dickens 2021
Photo by Daniel C. White

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will welcome the community to the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas as it returns to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Dickens 2021
Photo by Daniel C. White

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $379 Million for December 9th Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 15, 16, 19, 28, and 47, plus the gold Mega Ball 13. Read more.

48 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

photo by Donna Vissman

If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. Read more.

52022 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Postponed

Leipers Fork Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade that was set to take place on Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm has been postponed. Read more.

