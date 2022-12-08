Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 8, 2022.
If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN. Read more.
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 14th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
The resort in Franklin called Southall is now open. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of lush, rolling Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Read more.
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. on Oakwood Drive at Slaydon Drive has been identified. Read more.