Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 8, 2022

1Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R Announce Tour Stop in Franklin, TN

If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN. Read more.

2Country Music Hall of Fame Offering Free Admission For One Day Only

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 14th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.

3Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: December 8, 2022

photo courtesy of Southall

The resort in Franklin called Southall is now open. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of lush, rolling Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Read more.

5Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash on Oakwood Drive Identified

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. on Oakwood Drive at Slaydon Drive has been identified. Read more.

