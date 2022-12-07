Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 7, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 7, 2022.

1Here’s the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee

photo from Finance Buzz

What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. They also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for December 7, 2022

sonic open at berry farms

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of December 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.

3First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville

Construction is well underway on Eric Church’s restaurant and music venue in downtown Nashville. Read more.

4Franklin Police Officers Interrupt a Dramatic in-progress Store Robbery

Franklin Police Officers Interrupt a dramatic in-progress Jewelry Store Robbery

 

An alert clerk and some quick-acting Franklin Police Officers put a stop to a scary, multi-state crime spree, Saturday night in Cool Springs. Read more.

5Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022

grocery stores in brentwood

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.

