Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 7, 2022.
What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. They also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs. Read more.
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of December 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.
Construction is well underway on Eric Church’s restaurant and music venue in downtown Nashville. Read more.
An alert clerk and some quick-acting Franklin Police Officers put a stop to a scary, multi-state crime spree, Saturday night in Cool Springs. Read more.
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.