Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 6, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 6, 2022.

1Franklin Police Officers Interrupt a Dramatic in-progress Store Robbery

Franklin Police Officers Interrupt a dramatic in-progress Jewelry Store Robbery

 

An alert clerk and some quick-acting Franklin Police Officers put a stop to a scary, multi-state crime spree, Saturday night in Cool Springs. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022

grocery stores in brentwood

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.

3Solstice, a Multifamily Development at June Lake in Spring Hill, Breaks Ground

Solstice at June Lake
photo from Southeast Venture

June Lake developer Southeast Venture announced that construction on its latest multifamily development—Solstice at June Lake—has begun. Read more.

4McCreary’s Irish Pub to Open New Location in Columbia

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

McCreary’s Irish Pub has been a staple in downtown Franklin for many years, now they just announced they will expand to a second location in Columbia Tennessee. Read more.

5Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville

photo from YouTube

Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here