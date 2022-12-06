Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 6, 2022.
An alert clerk and some quick-acting Franklin Police Officers put a stop to a scary, multi-state crime spree, Saturday night in Cool Springs. Read more.
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
June Lake developer Southeast Venture announced that construction on its latest multifamily development—Solstice at June Lake—has begun. Read more.
McCreary’s Irish Pub has been a staple in downtown Franklin for many years, now they just announced they will expand to a second location in Columbia Tennessee. Read more.
Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Read more.