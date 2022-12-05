Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 5, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 5, 2022.

16 Live Shows to Check out this Week – December 5, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!).Here is a list of 6 live shows to check out this week. Read more.

2Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers November 14

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4The New Franklin Resort Southall is Now Open

photo courtesy of Southall

The long-awaited destination for the evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall, officially opened its doors. Read more.

5Photos: 2022 Franklin Christmas Parade

Franklin Christmas Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

The Franklin Kiwanis Club hosted the Franklin Christmas Parade to downtown Franklin on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here