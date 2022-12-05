Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 5, 2022.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!).Here is a list of 6 live shows to check out this week. Read more.
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for November 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
photo courtesy of Southall
The long-awaited destination for the evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall, officially opened its doors. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Franklin Kiwanis Club hosted the Franklin Christmas Parade to downtown Franklin on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Read more.