Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 30, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 30, 2022.

1Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market

Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country. Read more.

2Get a Taste of France in Franklin at La Maison Bleue Bakery

La Maison Bleue bakery
A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin. Read more.

3Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. Read more.

4Luke Bryan’s Florida Home is on the Market

Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country. Read more.

5Several Juveniles Charged, One Arrested in Overnight Spring Hill Vehicle Burglaries and Theft

Spring Hill Police report that overnight there were several vehicle burglaries and a theft of a vehicle in the area of Marvin Wright Elementary. Read more.

