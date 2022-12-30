Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 30, 2022.
Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country. Read more.
A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin. Read more.
All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. Read more.
Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country. Read more.
Spring Hill Police report that overnight there were several vehicle burglaries and a theft of a vehicle in the area of Marvin Wright Elementary. Read more.