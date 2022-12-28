Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 28, 2022.
Big 7 Travel asked its social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Years’ Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year. Read more.
If you have traveled Southwest Airlines in the last five days, you know first hand there have been issues from flight cancellations, long delays, lost luggage and more. Read more.
Nissan Corporate office at 1 Nissan Way is changing its signage to reflect its new logo. Read more.
Here are just some of the events and parties taking place on December 31, 2022 in and around Williamson County. Read more.
The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed. Read more.