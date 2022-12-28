Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 28, 2022.

1Nashville Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World

photo from Visit Music City

Big 7 Travel asked its social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Years’ Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year. Read more.

2Southwest Airlines Releases Statement About Operational Issues Over the Holidays

photo courtesy of Southwest

If you have traveled Southwest Airlines in the last five days, you know first hand there have been issues from flight cancellations, long delays, lost luggage and more. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: December 28, 2022

Nissan
photo courtesy of Nissan

Nissan Corporate office at 1 Nissan Way is changing its signage to reflect its new logo. Read more.

4New Year’s Celebrations In and Around Williamson County

Photo provided by Bicentennial Mall

Here are just some of the events and parties taking place on December 31, 2022 in and around Williamson County. Read more.

59 Things You May Not Know About The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin

Factory at Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed. Read more.

