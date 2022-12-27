Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 27, 2022.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced December 22 the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Read more.
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/15/22 to 12/21/22).
Here are some highlights from this week. Read more.
The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed. Read more.
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read more.
Here are just some of the events and parties taking place on December 31, 2022 in and around Williamson County. Read more.