Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 27, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 27, 2022.

1California-based Haircare Company to Establish Operations in Maury County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced December 22 the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Read more.

2Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week December 24, 2022

photo from Reelgood

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/15/22 to 12/21/22).

Here are some highlights from this week. Read more.

39 Things You May Not Know About The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin

Factory at Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed. Read more.

4When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read more.

5New Year’s Celebrations In and Around Williamson County

Photo provided by Bicentennial Mall

Here are just some of the events and parties taking place on December 31, 2022 in and around Williamson County. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
