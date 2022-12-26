Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 26, 2022.
Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they investigate the Christmas day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, as Spaunhorst drove on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive. Read more.
The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed. Read more.
Luke Bryan lands his 30th career #1 single today with “Country On” hitting the top of the Mediabase charts. Read more.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 26 -January 1, 2023. Read more.
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read more.