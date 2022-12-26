Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 26, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 26, 2022.

1Detectives Ask for Assistance in Investigation of Murder of a Greenbrier Man on I-24

 

Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they investigate the Christmas day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, as Spaunhorst drove on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive. Read more.

29 Things You May Not Know About The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin

Factory at Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: December 26, 2022

Luke Bryan
photo by Eder Acevedo

Luke Bryan lands his 30th career #1 single today with “Country On” hitting the top of the Mediabase charts. Read more.

46 Live Shows this Week – December 26, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 26 -January 1, 2023. Read more.

5When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

