Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 23, 2022.
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Read more.
Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has announced the addition of a new Mass Casualty AmbuBus to its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle fleet. Read more.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and The Star Bright Players are thrilled to welcome Blandina Vergara-Cruz as the new Star Bright Director. Read more.
Franklin Police need your help to identify this shoplifter. He was caught on camera on December 11th shoplifting from the Lowes at 3060 Mallory Lane. Read more.
The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin announced the trophy winners from the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade. Read more.