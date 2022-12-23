Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 23, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Children's-Theatre-Programs

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 23, 2022.

1Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

Emily Goodwin
Emily Goodwin

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Read more.

2Williamson Medical Center Adds Mass Casualty AmbuBus to EMS Vehicle Fleet

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has announced the addition of a new Mass Casualty AmbuBus to its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle fleet. Read more.

3Star Bright Players Welcomes New Director and Announces Spring 2023 Production

Children's-Theatre-Programs

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and The Star Bright Players are thrilled to welcome Blandina Vergara-Cruz as the new Star Bright Director. Read more.

4Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera at Franklin Lowes

lowes shoplifting suspect

Franklin Police need your help to identify this shoplifter. He was caught on camera on December 11th shoplifting from the Lowes at 3060 Mallory Lane. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: December 23, 2022

Franklin Christmas Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin announced the trophy winners from the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade. Read more.

