Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 22, 2022.
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Read more.
A wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Thursday night to noon Friday.Read more.
Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within. Read more.
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now: Read more.
