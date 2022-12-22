Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 22, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 22, 2022.

1Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

Emily Goodwin
Emily Goodwin

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Read more.

2WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued

A wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Thursday night to noon Friday.Read more.

3Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within. Read more.

4WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott – UPDATE

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now: Read more.

510 Places to Get a Last Minute Christmas Gift in Brentwood

Photo provided by The Snooty Fox

Whether you are looking for stylish women’s clothing, jewelry, gifts for the home, fun experiences for the kids, a one of a kind gift for someone who has everything, care for a pampered pet, a superb spirit or get involved in the growing interest in biking, there is a local shop to fulfill your needs. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here