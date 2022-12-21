Today’s top 5 Stories: December 21, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 21, 2022.

1Columbia Police Looking for 32-year-old Missing Person Emily Goodwin

Emily Goodwin
Emily Goodwin

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022. Read more.

2WEATHER ALERT Major Changes Coming Prepare Now

Today and tomorrow should be spent making sure Christmas decorations are properly fastened, your pets have proper shelter should you be leaving town, that there is a back up plan for checking on the elderly, and your travel plans have a backup plan. Read more.

35 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Read more.

47 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

Stock Photo

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Read more.

5Real Estate Property Transfers in Nolensville for November 28, 2022

for sale

See property transfers in Nolensville Tennessee for November 28 through December 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

