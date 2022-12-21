Today’s top 5 Stories: December 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 21, 2022.
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022. Read more.
Today and tomorrow should be spent making sure Christmas decorations are properly fastened, your pets have proper shelter should you be leaving town, that there is a back up plan for checking on the elderly, and your travel plans have a backup plan. Read more.
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Read more.
This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Read more.
See property transfers in Nolensville Tennessee for November 28 through December 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.