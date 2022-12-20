Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 20, 2022.
Franklin Police want to identify this woman, after Edelweiss Boutique in the CoolSprings Galleria reported that she shoplifted several pieces of clothing from their store on December 13. Read more.
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022. Read more.
Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Read more.
We know some of you like the stress of shopping at the very last minute on Christmas Eve, and others may have overlooked that one gift you had on your last but failed to purchase. Read more.
TN Off Golf, now open at 4001 Parkfield Loop N, Suite 32 in Spring Hill, held a grand opening on Friday, December 16. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce was on hand for a ribbon-cutting event. Read more.