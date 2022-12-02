Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 2, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 2, 2022.

1The New Franklin Resort Southall is Now Open

photo courtesy of Southall

The long-awaited destination for the evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall, officially opened its doors. Read more.

2WCS School Board Approves 2023-24 Rezoning Plan

The Williamson County School Board approved school zones for two new elementary schools opening in August 2023 and middle school zone line changes at its November 28 meeting. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Santa
Stock Image

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

45 Things to Know About Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Franklin will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2 at 6 pm. Read more.

5Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County at exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

