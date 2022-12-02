Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 2, 2022.
The long-awaited destination for the evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall, officially opened its doors. Read more.
The Williamson County School Board approved school zones for two new elementary schools opening in August 2023 and middle school zone line changes at its November 28 meeting. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The City of Franklin will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2 at 6 pm. Read more.
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County at exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Read more.