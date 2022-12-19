Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 19, 2022.
Ok, will we have a white Christmas? In short no. But, will we have snow this week… it looks like it. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify this woman, after Edelweiss Boutique in the CoolSprings Galleria reported that she shoplifted several pieces of clothing from their store on December 13. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for November 28 through December 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
4Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Adds Performances from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean & More
More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. Read more.
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.