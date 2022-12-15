Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 15, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 15, 2022.

1Local Franklin Designer Featured in People Magazine

Onyx + Alabaster
photo by Donna Vissman

People Magazine recently published a look inside the home of music artist Bear Rineheart, designed by Tanya Hembree of Onyx + Alabaster, an interior design studio and market in downtown Franklin. Read more.

2WCS Answers Questions About the 2023-2024 Calendar

rumor mill

In the December 13, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions about the 2023-2034 calendar. Read more.

3Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.

4Get your Pool Ready for Snow and Ice

Before winter weather fully arrives, make sure your pool is ready for snow and ice. Winter pool maintenance helps protect your oasis from harsh winter weather and water contamination. Read more.

5Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.

