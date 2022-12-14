Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 14, 2022.
There are very few places open on Christmas Day. If you have a tradition of attending a family movie and looking for grub afterward, we’ve found a few places you can try. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The expert mixologists at Top of the Strand, New York City’s iconic rooftop bar, released their “12 Days of Cocktails,” a couple of years ago. Read more.
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
The Foundation’s current Director of Development Leigh Williams has been named as the new Executive Director. Read more.