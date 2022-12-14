Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 14, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 14, 2022.

5These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

photo courtesy of STK

There are very few places open on Christmas Day. If you have a tradition of attending a family movie and looking for grub afterward, we’ve found a few places you can try. Read more.

4Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for November 23, 2022

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3RECIPE- 12 Cocktails of Christmas

The expert mixologists at Top of the Strand, New York City’s iconic rooftop bar, released their “12 Days of Cocktails,” a couple of years ago. Read more.

2Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.

1Steve Smith Retires as Williamson Medical Center Foundation Executive Director

steve smith williamson medical center

The Foundation’s current Director of Development Leigh Williams has been named as the new Executive Director. Read more.

