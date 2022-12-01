Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 1, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 1, 2022.

1Southern Eatery of Nolensville Announces Closure

Closed
credit-Befunky stock photo

Southern Eatery of Nolensville has announced its closure on social media. The restaurant spot was previously Southern Hospitality Diner. Read more.

2Preparing for Inclement Weather at Williamson County Schools

photo by Jim Wood

The temperatures have started to drop, so the district wants to remind students, families and staff about the inclement weather protocol. Read more.

3WCS School Board Approves 2023-24 Rezoning Plan

The Williamson County School Board approved school zones for two new elementary schools opening in August 2023 and middle school zone line changes at its November 28 meeting. Read more.

4The Giving Machine is Now Open at CoolSprings Galleria

Giving Machine
photo by Donna Vissman

Christmas shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria now have an opportunity to embrace the joy of giving while making the season a little brighter for people who are struggling to meet their most basic needs. Read more.

5Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. Read more.

