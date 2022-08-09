Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 9, 2022.
Owned by Chef Chanel Rene, they offer street tacos and artisan tacos with an international flair. Their first day of service was over the weekend with a menu of nine tacos but plan to roll an offering of 20 tacos in the future. The restaurant is in the process of acquiring a liquor license and will serve alcoholic beverages once the license is obtained. Read more.
There were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of July, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This indicates a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July 2021. Read more.
Fox & Locke shared on social media, “Last night the one and only Carrie Underwood was here and jumped on stage with the The Heartshakers – A Tom Petty Experience to rock the house with a classic!! Like we always say – you never know who will show up here. Thanks for coming by, Carrie. What an incredible Saturday night!” Read more.
Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases: Read more.
For the second year, the Franklin Kiwanis Club is partnering with the WCS Fine Arts Program to showcase the many talents of students in Williamson County Schools. Music and theatre groups will perform around the square and students will display their art along Main Street. Additionally, marching bands from Williamson County high and middle schools will participate in the parade. Read more.