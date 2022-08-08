Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 8, 2022.
The decision to vaccinate your children is one that will protect them and help protect those who are unable to get vaccinated. Children with weakened immune systems or other illnesses aren’t always able to receive some or all vaccines because they could be harmful or ineffective. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!” Read more.
Visitors will find attractions, educational exhibits, thrilling rides, all through Saturday, August 13. This year’s theme — An All-American Fair – perfectly suits the Williamson County community. Read more.
During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Included in this list is baby formula, baby food, frozen meals and more. Not included on the list is tobacco, candy, alcoholic beverages, prepared foods, and restaurant meals. Read more.