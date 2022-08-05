Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 5, 2022.
Yesterday, Aug 4, was Election Day. The election was for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Read more.
The Williamson County Board of Education will consider adjustments to the district’s grading scale in August. The action is needed to align with changes to the statewide grading scale, adopted by the Tennessee State Board of Education on July 22, 2022. Read more.
Known for its southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits; a seasonal menu as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, is finding a new home at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood (the former home of Vittles). Read more.
“Ending the monkeypox outbreak is a critical priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. We are taking our response to the next level by declaring a public health emergency,” said Secretary Becerra. “With today’s declaration we can further strengthen and accelerate our response further.” Read more.
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning this weekend beginning on Friday until Sunday, August 5-7 in downtown Nashville. Read more.