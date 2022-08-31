Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 31, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
CityPark Brentwood
photo from CityPark Brentwood

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 31, 2022.

1Franklin Burger Co. Permanently Closes

Franklin Burger Co.
photo by Donna Vissman

Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers. Read more.

2Pinchy’s Lobster Co Closes Franklin Restaurant

Pinchy's Lobster Co
photo by Donna Vissman

In a social media post, they shared, “PINCHY’S NEWS: We have had an eventful few weeks. The culmination of these weeks is that we have closed Pinchy’s in @thefactoryatfranklin The process of building our new restaurant in Sevierville, TN is taking a lot of time and attention as one might expect. This idea has been on our radar for some time and the thinking was to just be a food truck for now. Sadly, on 7/29 someone literally stole that truck.” Read more.

3A Comprehensive Full Body Dumbbell Workout You Can Do at Home

Considered one of the first pieces of home workout gear you should invest in, dumbbells allow you to do a total body workout in a short amount of time, with minimal equipment needed! Read more.

4Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week Two

The Source MVP for week two is Kyle Davidson of Grace Christian Academy.

Kyle plays Wide Receiver, Quarterback, and Free Safety for GCA. Kyle led the Lions over Middle Tennessee Christian School on Friday night with a final score of 35-15. Read more.

5Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood This Week

Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. Read more.

