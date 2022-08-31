Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 31, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 31, 2022.
Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers. Read more.
In a social media post, they shared, “PINCHY’S NEWS: We have had an eventful few weeks. The culmination of these weeks is that we have closed Pinchy’s in @thefactoryatfranklin The process of building our new restaurant in Sevierville, TN is taking a lot of time and attention as one might expect. This idea has been on our radar for some time and the thinking was to just be a food truck for now. Sadly, on 7/29 someone literally stole that truck.” Read more.
The Source MVP for week two is Kyle Davidson of Grace Christian Academy.
Kyle plays Wide Receiver, Quarterback, and Free Safety for GCA. Kyle led the Lions over Middle Tennessee Christian School on Friday night with a final score of 35-15. Read more.
A Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. Read more.