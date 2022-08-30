Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 30, 2022.
Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers. Read more.
In a social media post, they shared, “PINCHY’S NEWS: We have had an eventful few weeks. The culmination of these weeks is that we have closed Pinchy’s in @thefactoryatfranklin The process of building our new restaurant in Sevierville, TN is taking a lot of time and attention as one might expect. This idea has been on our radar for some time and the thinking was to just be a food truck for now. Sadly, on 7/29 someone literally stole that truck.” Read more.
3Franklin to Implement Temporary Partial Closure of Franklin Road to Speed Up Construction Completion
The City of Franklin is working with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the City’s contractor, Civil Constructors, to speed up the completion date of the Franklin Road project. From September 6th – 23rd, the southbound lane between Liberty Pike and First Avenue will be closed. The northbound lane of Franklin Road will remain open for the duration. Read more.
The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Read more.
Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Read more.