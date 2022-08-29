Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 29, 2022.
Photo of the day: This photo was submitted by Shanda Gullett where it seems back to school is a not-so-happy occasion for this student.
The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience.
See where houses and property sold for August 8-12, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.
The location is under construction; according to a Chipotle representative. The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane in addition to a dining room and front line. They hope to open the location by early fall.