Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 26, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 26, 2022.

1New Chipotle Restaurant to Open in Franklin

Chipotle
photo by Donna Vissman

The location is under construction; according to a Chipotle representative. The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane in addition to a dining room and front line. They hope to open the location by early fall. Read more.

2DICK’S Sporting Goods Opens Warehouse Sale Store in Franklin

Dick's Warehouse Sale
photo by Donna Vissman

Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.

3Little League World Series: Nolensville to Play Honolulu for the U.S. Championship on Saturday

Nolensville Little League
photo from Little League World Series

The Nolensville Little League team won an exciting game on Thursday over Pearland, Texas. A highlight of the game was when Nolensville Josiah Porter hit a  grand slam giving the team an early lead. The team will face Honolulu, HI for the U.S. Championship on Saturday at 2 pm Central time. Read more.

4Coming to Disney Plus in September 2022

 

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. Read more.

5High School Football: Ravenwood Cruises to Victory Over BGA

The Raptors (1-1) bounce back after a week one loss to MBA with a huge win over BGA (0-2) Thursday night. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here