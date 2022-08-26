Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 26, 2022.
The location is under construction; according to a Chipotle representative. The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane in addition to a dining room and front line. They hope to open the location by early fall. Read more.
Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.
The Nolensville Little League team won an exciting game on Thursday over Pearland, Texas. A highlight of the game was when Nolensville Josiah Porter hit a grand slam giving the team an early lead. The team will face Honolulu, HI for the U.S. Championship on Saturday at 2 pm Central time. Read more.
Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. Read more.
The Raptors (1-1) bounce back after a week one loss to MBA with a huge win over BGA (0-2) Thursday night. Read more.